Advocates: Immediate benefit boost needed for Omicron surge

A group advocating against child poverty say the Government needs to bring forward its promised benefit increases immediately so vulnerable families can prepare for a surge in Omicron infections.

Child (file photo). (Source: 1News)

A Child Poverty Action Group report released on Monday found food insecurity had increased during the pandemic, with the group estimating demand at foodbanks was double pre-Covid-19 levels.

On Friday, the Government announced extra support for foodbanks as Phase 2 of the Omicron response ramped up. The Government also urged people to prepare for long isolation periods by purchasing essentials.

CPAG spokesperson Mike O’Brien said it was “far from possible or feasible” for many struggling families to even afford the basics on any given day.

“Stocking up on food and medicine is not an option for many,” he said.

"Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said on Friday they have seen an ‘over 60 per cent increase in people with no existing MSD relationship needing support'. This demonstrates that families simply do not have enough to meet their basic needs.”

O’Brien said April’s benefit increases, which were announced in Budget 2021, were an easy place for the Government to start helping families in need.

"The Government showed during the pandemic that it can move quickly, as seen with the Covid Income Relief Payment and business support packages.

“We are calling on the Government to move with the same speed to make sure all families have the dignity and security to secure the basics for their families to be able to isolate and keep themselves and others in the community safe."

While the charity noted the Government’s investment of $32 million across three years to bolster foodbanks, the group said there were concerns about the “mushrooming” of such services.

“Ultimately, researchers and social services providers alike are clear that food security requires income adequacy; that is, families having sufficient income to absorb unexpected costs and economic shocks without compromising their ability to put food on the table,” CPAG’s report said.

“Even in spite of these initiatives, many families continue to report difficulties in feeding their kids, reflecting ongoing income inadequacy which emergency food assistance does not address.”

The number of registered foodbanks in Auckland increased from five in pre-pandemic times to 90 by August 2020, according to CPAG’s report.

CPAG also noted foodbank figures were also likely to be an underestimate of food insecurity because of the increase in the number of organisations distributing emergency food assistance.

Their report also noted benefit recipients were being hard-hit by rising inflation and increased housing costs.