Crusaders, Chiefs claim season-opening wins

Source: 1News

The Crusaders have comfortably put away the Hurricanes in their season-opening clash in Dunedin, led by a Leicester Fainga'anuku hat-trick.

Last season's Super Rugby Aotearoa champions scored five tries to the Hurricanes' four in their 42-32 opening round victory.

Leicester Fainga'anuku continued his good form from last season, running in a hat-trick in just over 50 minutes.

Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates his third try.

Leicester Fainga'anuku celebrates his third try. (Source: Photosport)

Hooker Shilo Klein also scored on debut having replaced Brodie McAlister in the second half.

Young first-five Fergus Burke started in place of Richie Mo'unga who is on an extended sabbatical.

Burke kicked well, nailing three penalties and two conversions before being substituted.

While the score didn't favour them, the Hurricanes were unlucky to have three tries disallowed.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Chiefs beat the Highlanders in Queenstown thanks in part to some brilliance from Brodie Retallick.

The All Blacks lock provided an incredible try assist for Emoni Narawa early in the second half, throwing a no-look offload to his winger as he was tackled to ground.

The Chiefs scored three tries to the Highlanders one, and ran out comfortable 26-16 winners.

