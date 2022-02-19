1901 new Covid-19 community cases on Saturday

Source: 1News

There are 1901 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs.

Nurses at an Auckland testing centre preparing PCR nasal swabs. (Source: Getty)

The cases are in Northland (33), Auckland (1240), Waikato (249), Bay of Plenty (66), Lakes (11), Hawke’s Bay (22), MidCentral (12), Whanganui (10), Taranaki (10), Tairāwhiti (12), Wairarapa (17), Capital and Coast (38), Hutt Valley (31), Nelson Marlborough (40), Canterbury (40), South Canterbury (2), West Coast (1) and Southern (65).

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 1232.

The locations of two of the cases are unknown.

Seventy-six people are in hospital with the virus. No one is an intensive care or high dependency unit.

There are 11,601 active cases in the community.

Fourteen cases were also announced at the border on Saturday. Five of them were deemed historical.

The cases had travelled from Malaysia (1) and Singapore (1). Full travel history had not been obtained for seven of the cases.

A total of 30,642 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. More than 25,000 booster shots were administered on Friday, taking the total to 2,107,058.

On Friday, 1929 community cases were announced.

