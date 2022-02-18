Whale beachings on Chatham Islands prompt solemn vigils

Chatham Island iwi and residents say the choice to euthanise six stranded whales was a tough and solemn one but necessary.

Islanders are used to conditions changing rapidly on the Chatham Islands. The people are hardy and self-reliant, not the least because help is eight hundred kilometres away.

Ngāti Mutunga's Gail Amaru was out to dinner when she saw a massive pod of pilot whales come into the bay at Waitangi, the main settlement in the archipelago.

She estimated there were around a hundred and rang the Department of Conservation (DOC).

“We saw them playing playfully and going in the tide just over there,” she said.

But, not more than an hour later, a small number of whales began beaching. That’s when her iwi, Ngāti Mutunga, Moriori and the DOC began a night-time vigil.

By the morning, with distress levels in the animals rising, a decision was made to euthanise the six mammals.

Local resident Glenise Day said mounting refloating efforts would be difficult and hazardous.

People on the island don’t have the manpower or equipment and there is an ever-present risk of great white sharks.

“All iwi are kaitiaki, that’s a huge responsibility… we’re all becoming aware of how confronting that process is,” she said.

The whales were towed out to sea after being euthanised.

New recreational catch limits proposed on the Chatham Islands

Chatham Islands locals say a new catch limit on recreational fishing has been overdue for years.

A new proposal on recreational fishing, currently under consultation, would slash limits by a third for cod, with the number of paua limited to five. Significantly, the ability for accumulation would be dropped.

“We want tourists to come here to enjoy the fishing experience, but at the same time, fish for a feed, don’t fish for the freezer,” Senior Fisheries Officer George Ririnui said.

Currently, islanders say some tourists end up taking “bins and bins” of sea life like paua. They say the consultation, which ends in March, should be more deliberative as the new rules would also apply to residents.

Local recreational fisherman Nick Cameron said tourists should look after the island in the same way that the islanders did.

“Come with the intention to experience what the islands have got to offer. Buy into our concepts of how we’re wanting to look after the place and don’t be greedy.”

Chatham Islands locals deal with an influx of tourists

The number of tourists visiting the Chatham Islands has nearly doubled in the last three years but some locals are concerned with its impact.

and wild scenery has become a draw card for many older Kiwis who are flocking to the Covid-free archipelago.

“Roughly, we’re about 200 beds extra over the summer so that’s another third of our population,” Awarakau Lodge’s Greg Horler said.

Only 600 people live on the islands and they’re dealing with the challenges that come with an influx of tourists.

One store visited by 1News was dealing with stock shortages for locals who are reliant on sea and air freight.

Chatham Islands Mayor Monique Croon said a balance needed to be struck on tourism.

“We don’t want to lose our way of life but we also know it's so important for our economic future,” she said.