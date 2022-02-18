Western leaders worried Ukraine invasion still possible

Russian troops in Belarus have moved back from the border on Friday, claiming it's nearly finished 10 days of military skills training.

Ukrainian national guard soldiers in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

But the shelling of a kindergarten in the east of Ukraine has western leaders worried a full-scale invasion was still on the cards.

"Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine, [to] attack Ukraine," US President Joe Biden said on Friday.

The attack on the childcare centre is being labelled a "false flag" by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - which he and others believe Russia would use to justify sending troops into Ukraine.

"It was a very powerful explosion, and then we heard the sound of broken glass," said head teacher Olena Yaryna.

"The children were very scared."

At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council today, the US Secretary of State delivered a bluntly-worded invitation to Russia to declare that it wouldn't' invade its neighbour.

"State it clearly. State it plainly, to the world," Antony Blinken said.

"And then demonstrate it."

Russia bit back, claiming America was once again trying to unfairly point the finger.

"Attempts to place the blame on Russia are futile and baseless," a Russian spokesman said.

Although Russia claims to have pulled troops back from the Ukrainian border in recent days, fresh satellite images tell a different story.

As for the man in the middle, Ukraine's president was out at sea today, watching his own military practising.

"We are deciding what we want," he said.

"And what we will do, in our future."