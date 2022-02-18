Superb Down helps NZ clinch thrilling series win over India

The White Ferns have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in their five-match ODI series against India, pulling off yet another run chase beneath Queenstown's aptly named Remarkables mountain range.

The game looked well and truly over when Lea Tahuhu was dismissed in the 35th over, with New Zealand still requiring 109 off 95 balls with just four wickets in hand.

But Auckland captain Lauren Down played arguably the best knock of her international career, scoring an unbeaten 64 off 52 balls, and winning the game with a six down the ground with five balls to spare.

White Ferns players Frankie Mackay and Lauren Down after winning the 3rd ODI against India in Queenstown. (Source: Photosport)

She was well supported by Katey Martin, who chipped in with a 37-ball 35.

Earlier, Amelia Kerr backed up her century in the second ODI with 67, while Amy Satterthwaite scored 59.

The New Zealanders had won the toss and elected to field but were immediately under the pump as India raced to 100 without loss in less than 13 overs.

But the dismissal of Sabbhineni Meghana for a 41-ball 61 proved to be the turning point of the innings as the White Ferns began to claw their way back into the game.

Regular wickets began to fall as India were unable to build on their fast start, eventually being bowled out for 279 in the final over. The touring side scored just 179 in the final 39 overs.

