Picton protesters refuse to leave after trespass notice

Anti-mandate protesters in Picton are still occupying Nelson Square after being handed a trespass notice to leave by Friday morning.

A trespass notice has been delivered against the anti-mandate protesters.

By Lucy Bendell

The trespass notice from Marlborough District Council, seen by 1News, says that as of Thursday, February 17, the council, as the owner of the Nelson Square Reserve, has withdrawn its consent for those to enter the property.

"Any person occupying Nelson Square Reserve after 10am on Friday 18 February 2022, will be considered a trespasser and the police may be called."

Some Picton protesters have been sailing to Wellington, as private boats are taking trips back and forth to help protesters join the Wellington convoy, as seen on a Picton Facebook page.

But most protesters are continuing to occupy Nelson square despite the trespass notice.

One local business owner says there are “more [protesters] here now than ever before”.

He says it “puts people off” after he had people cancel accommodation after they arrived on Friday and saw the action at Nelson Square.

The local business owner calls for the Government to have an end date and respond to the protesters otherwise “they’re not going to budge”.

Another local business owner believes there’s is about 300 cars and describes the protesters to be “pretty wound up”.

Locals have made complaints about the noise being made by protesters at the site to the council.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett says "they are unlawfully occupying Nelson Square, they are aware of that, they've acknowledged that”.

"It was hugely disappointing from our point of view, we wanted to go down a conciliatory path."

However, one protester told 1News she was in it for the long haul despite the trespass notice.

Police are taking a lead in future enforcement actions, Leggett said.

"The Wellington situation would be a big indicator of when we can resolve things locally,” Leggett said.

"Our local community have been extremely patient around their occupation but there does come a time when they're entitled to see Nelson Square return to the local community and to visitors as a reserve."

Police say they currently “can’t respond” if any further action is planned.