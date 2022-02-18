Proteas crumble late on day 2 after NZ's mammoth 482

Three wickets in the final hour of day 2 has seen the Black Caps edge closer to a massive Test victory over South Africa in Christchurch.

Tim Southee and Matt Henry combined to reduce the hosts to 4/3 after four overs. Earlier, a century from Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell's 96 saw New Zealand post a huge first innings total of 482.

Openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee were dismissed without scoring, before Aidan Markram followed the pair back to the pavilion shortly after for just two.

Matt Henry celebrates taking the wicket off Dean Elgar. (Source: Photosport)

South Africa got to stumps 34/3, with Temba Bavuma not out on 22 and Rassie van der Dussen unbeaten on nine.

Earlier, Nicholls reached his eighth Test match century, while Blundell and Henry combined for 94 for the last wicket. The wicketkeeper-bat was caught behind four short of his third Test hundred to wrap up the New Zealand innings, while Henry finished unbeaten on 58.

The 30-year-old Nicholls brought up his ton in some style during the second session, creaming a drive through backward point off Duanne Olivier.

The South African quick soon had his revenge, dismissing the left-hander for 105.

However, New Zealand continued to charge ahead as hard-hitting allrounder Colin De Grandhomme and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell hit the second new ball to all parts of the ground prior to the tea break.

Henry Nicholls raises his bat after scoring his eighth Test ton. (Source: Photosport)

De Grandhomme fell on the stroke of the break for a rapid 45, holing out to long on to gift part-time spinner Aidan Markram his first Test wicket.

Earlier on Day 2, Neil Wagner blasted a quickfire 49 before being caught at midwicket, a run short of his second Test 50.