Inspiring wāhine celebrates milestone in activewear business

She's the mother-of-two and CEO of one of the country’s most renowned activewear movements, Hine Collection. Now, Miria Flavell is celebrating four years in business.

Flavell knows what it was like to hustle like there was no tomorrow — literally from the ground up.

Four years ago, when she was a makeup artist, Flavell told Seven Sharp she sacrificed a lot to kickstart Hine.

“So, I did like makeup workshops, I sold heaps of my makeup, I did a raffle just to build that pūtea (fund) to be able to start it. House savings, things like that. A lot of sacrifices in the beginning.”

But, purpose drove Flavell’s mahi. She wanted to encourage people to get healthy and take care of their bodies.

“When I started my own health and fitness journey and I would go and buy kākahu (clothing), I started noticing that majority of the brands at that time didn't cater to all of our wāhine.”

So Flavell created Hine, a community that encouraged and supported wāhine and tāne of all shapes back when it was rare for clothing brands to showcase a diversity of sizes.

From a one-woman band in a garage in 2018, Hine is now processing hundreds of orders and is backed by a team.

Flavell said she couldn’t have done any of it alone.

“Obviously, it takes a village to grow our tamariki, but also a business.

“You would never be able to do it on your own. And that's probably a good tip for a lot of business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs … it’s good to have whānau support.”