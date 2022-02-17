Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

There have been over 300 cases of Omicron's BA.2 sub-variant found in New Zealand in 2022, but the original BA.1 variant is still dominant according to the Ministry of Health.

A file image of Covid-19 under an electron microscope. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/NIAID-RML)

On Thursday, the ministry provided 1News with a breakdown of variants sequenced in 2022.

"Of all community and MIQ cases reported since January 1 2022, whole genome sequencing has identified 435 Delta cases and 1315 Omicron cases," the ministry says.

"As at 9am on Tuesday morning, WGS has identified 346 confirmed cases as BA.2. This includes both MIQ and community cases."

The ministry says the original Omicron Covid variant, known as BA.1, is still the dominant one in New Zealand.

BA.2 has fast been on the rise in the US and parts of Europe, particularly Denmark, with some experts believing it will soon be the dominant variant in the UK.

⚠️SUB-VARIANT SURGING—Omicron 2.0 is rising—the #BA2 sublineage of #Omicron has *tripled* in one week, dislodging the old Omicron from total dominance—BA2 now at 3.6% and climbing fast. Expect to be dominant by March. Omicron reinfections are possible. 🧵 https://t.co/amAjDWuN6Z pic.twitter.com/dU8ewDhii1 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 9, 2022

While BA.2 looks likely to prolong the current Omicron Covid wave worldwide, there is still no scientific consensus on whether it causes more severe illness than BA.1.

A recent study from South Africa published by Bloomberg shows it appears to have the same severity as BA.1, making it more mild than Delta.

However, a paper awaiting peer review published to biorxiv claims BA.2 is more pathogenic than BA.1, meaning it causes worse illness.

The South African study looked at data from 95,470 cases recorded within a large hospital system using the government’s laboratory service.

Of those cases, 3.6 per cent infected with the sub-variant BA.2 ended up in hospital, compared to the 3.4 per cent who ended up in the hospital with the original Omicron variant BA.1.

Not so fast. The BA.2 variant has been considered as not meaningfully different from BA.1 with respect to pathogenicity or immune evasion. A new report from @SystemsVirology, in the lab and experimental model, suggests that may not be the case https://t.co/UiV8ZBfKmA — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 16, 2022

While the biorxiv paper concludes: "Our multi-scale investigations suggest that the risk of BA.2 for global health is potentially higher than that of BA.1."

While the jury is out on what BA.2 means for the state of Covid-19 in New Zealand and globally, it appears the sub-variant will be with us for some time to come.

There were 1573 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Thursday.