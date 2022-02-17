Henry magic sees Proteas out for just 95 in first Test

An incredible spell by Matt Henry helped the Black Caps roll South Africa for just 95 in the first innings of the first Test at Hagley Oval.

Matt Henry took 7-23 against South Africa, the third best figures by a New Zealander in Test history.

Filling in for the absent Trent Boult, Henry made the most of his opportunity, tearing through the touring side in the opening two sessions, taking 7-23 from his 15 overs.

The Cantabrian was right on the money from ball one at his home ground, nicking off captain Dean Elgar in the second over for just one.

He came back in his second spell to remove Aidan Markram and Rassie van der Dussen in the space of five balls, before ripping through the lower middle order and tail to finish with the third best figures by a New Zealander in Test history.

It was also Henry's best figures in his first-class career.

Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner all chipped in with one wicket apiece.

None of the South African batsmen really got going, with only Zubayr Hamza getting past 20, top scoring with just 25.

