Black Caps lead Proteas after Henry stars on day 1

The Black Caps have taken a strong hold of the first Test against South Africa thanks to a brilliant spell of bowling from paceman Matt Henry.

The Cantabrian took 7-23 on his home ground, ripping through the Proteas and restricting them to just 95 in the first innings after Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl.

Filling in for the absent Trent Boult, Henry made the most of his opportunity, tearing through the touring side in the opening two sessions, taking 7-23 from his 15 overs.

The Cantabrian was right on the money from ball one at his home ground, nicking off captain Dean Elgar in the second over for just one.

Matt Henry acknowledges the crowd after taking 7-23 against South Africa at Hagley Oval. (Source: Photosport)

He came back in his second spell to remove Aidan Markram and Rassie van der Dussen in the space of five balls, before smashing through the lower middle order and tail to finish with the third best figures by a New Zealander in Test history.

It was also Henry's best figures in his first-class career.

Henry said at the end of the day's play he had been "licking his lips" after Latham won the toss and chose to bowl.

Looking to back up their bowling performance, the Black Caps got through to stumps 116-3 with a lead of 21.

The South African pace attack asked a lot of questions of the New Zealand top order and the pressure soon paid dividends, with openers Will Young and Tom Latham dismissed for 8 and 15 respectively.

Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls put on 75 for the third wicket, before Duanne Olivier broke through Conway's defence, bowling the Kiwi number three for 36.

Neil Wagner joined Nicholls at the crease and the pair saw the Black Caps through to stumps.