Property companies face $100K fines for breaking proposed rules

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

The regulation of property managers is one step closer, with the Government releasing proposals that could see companies fined up to $100,000.

File image.

File image. (Source: istock.com)

The regulation of property managers is one step closer, with the Government releasing proposals that could see companies fined up to $100,000.

Associate Housing Minister Poto Williams said regulating the sector would "make things fairer for renters and landlords".

She said due to the lack of regulation "renters feel reluctant to complain to, or about, their property manager for fear of losing their homes or jeopardising their ability to rent houses in the future".

"Property owners are also vulnerable to poor conduct by property managers, and we know of some instances where unregulated property managers have misused rental income and bonds and provided little or no property inspection and maintenance."

The proposals would see a licensing regime requiring property managers to sign up and comply with a code of conduct.

A range of proposals has been released in a discussion document, where people could give their feedback.

It said there was "significant risk that a lack of common industry practice standards, controls, and an accessible, independent disciplinary and disputes resolution process pose to property owners and tenants and to the reputation of residential property managers".

Individual property managers could face a fine up to $40,000, while a fine for a company could go up to $100,000 for specific offences. Also proposed was a Disciplinary Tribunal to make decisions on cases. It could suspend or cancel licences and impose fines up to $15,000 for an individual or $30,000 for a company. It could also order the licensee pay compensation up to $100,000.

READ MORE: Largest change to New Zealand rental laws in decades comes into force

Green Party housing spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said "we've spent far too long discussing renters' rights in this country and far too little reflecting them in law".

"We're lightyears behind where we should be."

"The 1.4 million New Zealanders who rent can't be left out in the cold any longer. The Government can and should fold these proposed standards into a Landlord and Property Manager Register, seen in places like Scotland, as the foundation of a system that requires good relationships and ensures bad actors can't continue to get away to do the same thing over and over again."

The bill will be introduced to Parliament next year.

Labour promised in the 2020 election to regulate property managers.

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

Police thank protest 'influencers' for helping move vehicles

2

NZ’s daily Covid-19 case numbers pass 1000 for first time

3

Prediction Covid-19 pandemic over soon ‘premature’ - Baker

4

House prices expected to fall further than forecast - ASB

5

Phase 2: Critical workers unable to access RATs amid Omicron surge

Latest Stories

Covid-19 vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth

New music, travel and lockdowns – where is NZ’s Popstar now?

Phase 2: Critical workers unable to access RATs amid Omicron surge

More Kiwis could be deported from Aus under proposed law change

Assault spree linked to Bay of Plenty homicide investigation - police

Related Stories

Ardern, Luxon condemn David Seymour's meeting with protesters

National lodge motion of no confidence in Speaker over protests

ACT’s Seymour meets protesters, Labour MP reveals threats

Parliament protest 'symptomatic of immense frustration' - Luxon