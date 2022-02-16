Phase 2: Critical workers unable to access RATs amid Omicron surge

The first day of Phase 2 has created chaos, confusion and anger for critical workers trying to access rapid antigen tests (RAT).

The new rules under Phase 2 of the Government's Omicron plan allow for flexibility for businesses and workers who are deemed "critical".

Nearly 14,000 businesses, representing 667-thousand workers have self-registered as part of the scheme.

One hundred collection centres have been set up across the country for critical workers to access the RATs.

But 1News can reveal a number of those workers have turned up to collect the tests and been turned away or told they are not eligible.

One told 1News it was a "shambolic mess" while others question why the system is so complicated.

Many of the centres close at 4pm. Shift workers have complained that makes it impossible for them to get to the centres. Many of the workers are in the food supply chain so work shifts.

The Ministry of Health told 1News one million RATs have been distributed to DHBs and other critical healthcare workforce locations ahead of the move to Phase 2.

But it admits some of those collection centres have not opened on the first day, because they expect initial volumes to be low.

It says other people may be turned away from sites because they are either not eligible to access the tests, or have been referred to take a PCR test because they are symptomatic.

"A number of workers and businesses have attempted to access the RATS supply for the wrong reasons," a spokesperson says.

The ministry says the limited supply of tests must be used to support and protect those who need them the most.