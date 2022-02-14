Omicron: What will change in Phase 2 of response?

New Zealand will shift to Phase 2 of its Omicron response on Tuesday at 11:59pm, after a big jump in Covid-19 community cases at the weekend.

People line up in their cars at the Auckland Airport drive-through vaccination centre. (Source: Getty)

It comes as 981 cases were announced in the country on Monday.

The country is currently at Phase 1 of its response which means there are some cases in the community, but health officials would have capacity to continue trying to stamp out Omicron outbreaks.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Monday afternoon a move to Phase 2 will happen on Tuesday, Feb 15 at 11:59pm.

What happens under Phase 2?

Ardern has previously called it the 'transition stage', where there was a "much more" severe risk of Omicron, and cases had spread in the community.

In Phase 2 rapid antigen testing (RATs) may be used more widely, there will be shorter isolation times, and digital communication with close contacts or contacts comes into play.

Isolation period for cases is reduced to 10 days and contacts to seven days.

PM not shocked by sharp increase in community Covid cases

Anyone who tests positive for the virus under Phase 2 will be notified by text message and be directed to an online self-investigation tool which will focus on high risk exposures.

Household contacts will be managed by contact tracing services, with close contacts requiring a PCR test on day five.

Information will be provided via email and phone based interviews will still take place where it’s required.

Healthcare and critical workers will be able to ‘test to return’ - if they are an asymptomatic close contact they can go back to work after returning a negative RAT test.

Ardern said RATs had been deployed around the country, and it was ready to come in as testing capacity grows.

She said the country’s move into Phase 2 was being discussed by Cabinet.