New music, travel and lockdowns – where is NZ’s Popstar now?

The transition from bedroom singer-songwriter to international superstar may not be too far out of reach for the Popstars 2021 winner, as she sets to make her long-awaited trip overseas.

Christabel Williams (Source: TVNZ)

By Elizabeth Teese-Robinson

Christabel Williams won TVNZ's nationwide talent competition in May last year, but a few things have stood in the way to making her next industry-level move.

“Covid has made it impossible, but I have been writing quite a lot of music”, she said.

Williams had no idea what to expect when she first auditioned for the show.

“I was like, okay now I’m on this roller coaster ride and I’ve just got to kind of brace myself for whatever’s about to happen next.”

After the hype of her $100,000 win came to an end, the 21-year-old was set to embark on a New Zealand tour.

When lockdown bought those plans crashing down, she refused to give up.

“I know that sometimes it’s wise to go and have a backup plan but sometimes it’s actually worth it to put your whole self into it.”

She continued writing music from home, and now hopes travelling will provide her with new inspiration.

“It’s getting a bit dry here.”

Her adventure begins in March where she will head to America.

“Now’s the right time. Everything has good timing. As long as you’re following your intuition and your heart, you’re good to go.”

That intuition is something she lives by, as she said there is no back up plan to being a musician.

“If you think it’s right then don’t listen to other people. You’ve got to make your own decisions about it and completely follow your dreams. I’m a big advocate for that.”

Williams will be overseas for at least eight months and has some big things in store for the trip.

Heading to America first, she will collaborate with New Zealand singer-songwriter and Popstar’s judge Kimbra, as well as other Kiwi artists she can’t currently name.

Then, she will head to America where she plans to ‘network her way through it’, with new music set to be released by 2023.

She remains an independent artist, which Williams said gives her more freedom over her vision and what she can put out to the world.

She said her goal has always been the same.

“I want to be known and performing at an international level. I want to be touring and working with really awesome artists and pushing my music career to its limit.”