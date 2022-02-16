Former Manu Samoa captain releases book on life after sport

So often sports people are celebrated for reaching the top of their chosen fields but the question always remains - what happens after the famous victories?

In rugby, athletics, swimming, in netball, in skiing, in cricket, in anything in which people compete to be the best - even the best aren’t the best, forever.

It’s a topic former Manu Samoa captain and professional rugby player Filipo Levi decided to cover in his new book Tackle Your Success, which reflects on his “personal journey” from playing for 13 years to hanging up the boots and what happened next.

Levi told Breakfast the book looks at all aspects of the adventure and how to deal with them.

“When you’re in a bubble for 13 years and it pops you’ve got to sink or swim,” Levi said.

One philosophy Levi embraced throughout his career - which included seasons in New Zealand with the Highlanders and abroad in Japan and the UK - was "ata mai".

“Ata mai was something that my mum, when we were young and growing up in church, that in Samoan culture you have to look the part and smile,” Levi explained.

“Mum would say, ‘smile, ata mai, ata mai’ so I’ve taken that into sports and this world of rugby.

“Sometimes in a game or whatever it’s really tough and you’re under pressure, I just remember ‘ata mai’ – just smile.”

Felipo Levi. (Source: Getty)

Levi added setting small goals and knowing where you want to go in life is key to embracing the journey.

“Look ahead, 10 years ahead and where you want to be but know because you’ll be a different person from now until then.

“So you need to have small steps, incremental steps… to take those steps and having people there to support you.

“You’re not by yourself. There’s a process.”

Levi’s book is available in stores now.