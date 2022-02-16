12 Covid cases confirmed at Starship children's hospital

Starship children's hospital in Auckland has an outbreak of Covid-19, with 12 cases confirmed on Thursday morning.

As of Wednesday, six staff members and six Starship patients had tested positive for the virus.

The cases are likely to be linked to a positive case on ward 25 at Starship last week, and Dr Mike Shepherd of the Auckland DHB said no further spread had been identified.

Shepherd said plans to prevent the spread were immediately activated within the hospital.

“We understand it may be worrying for patients and their whānau if they or their loved one tests positive for Covid-19.

“The safety of our patients, whānau and staff is a priority for us and we’ve been preparing for the likely impact of Omicron on our hospitals and community services.”

He said it wasn’t unexpected that staff could contract the virus, due to such high case numbers in the community.

“We have robust protocols and plans in place for when a Covid-19 case is identified among our workforce, patients or whānau.

“We’re very grateful to our staff who are vigilant at looking out for any signs of Covid-19 symptoms and getting tested quickly, and to those who regularly take part in surveillance testing.

Shepherd assured the public that in addition to having full vaccinated staff, the hospital had robust infection prevention control measures in place to minimise the spread.

New Zealand’s daily case numbers passed 1000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record 1160 Covid cases in the community.