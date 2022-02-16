12 Covid cases confirmed at Starship children's hospital

Source: 1News

Starship children's hospital in Auckland has an outbreak of Covid-19, with 12 cases confirmed on Thursday morning.

As of Wednesday, six staff members and six Starship patients had tested positive for the virus.

The cases are likely to be linked to a positive case on ward 25 at Starship last week, and Dr Mike Shepherd of the Auckland DHB said no further spread had been identified.

Shepherd said plans to prevent the spread were immediately activated within the hospital.

“We understand it may be worrying for patients and their whānau if they or their loved one tests positive for Covid-19.

“The safety of our patients, whānau and staff is a priority for us and we’ve been preparing for the likely impact of Omicron on our hospitals and community services.”

He said it wasn’t unexpected that staff could contract the virus, due to such high case numbers in the community.

“We have robust protocols and plans in place for when a Covid-19 case is identified among our workforce, patients or whānau.

“We’re very grateful to our staff who are vigilant at looking out for any signs of Covid-19 symptoms and getting tested quickly, and to those who regularly take part in surveillance testing.

Shepherd assured the public that in addition to having full vaccinated staff, the hospital had robust infection prevention control measures in place to minimise the spread.

New Zealand’s daily case numbers passed 1000 for the first time on Wednesday, a record 1160 Covid cases in the community.

New ZealandCovid-19Auckland

Popular Stories

1

1573 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

2

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

3

NZ’s daily Covid-19 case numbers pass 1000 for first time

4

PM says Parliament occupation 'no longer a protest'

5

'Show's over' - The Chase's Bradley Walsh stunned by record round

Latest Stories

Body found in river; police treating death as 'suspicious'

PM says Parliament occupation 'no longer a protest'

Two more people test positive for Covid in Cook Islands

1573 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

Related Stories

1573 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Thursday

Over 300 BA.2 cases, but original Omicron still dominant in NZ

Auckland high school closes due to ‘increasing number’ of Covid cases

Full video: Jacinda Ardern on Omicron, protest