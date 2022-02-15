Western Bay of Plenty avocado orchards hammered by Cyclone Dovi

Source: 1News

The remnants of Cyclone Dovi might have moved on, but it has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

In Western Bay of Plenty some avocado growers have lost most of their crop, and the fruit is unable to be sold.

The weather battered Angela Sutton's avocado orchard on Sunday, throwing her fruit to the ground.

"I saw big trees being tossed around in the wind like they were feathers."

Much of the wind-fallen fruit is too damaged to be sold, and it remains slowly rotting on the ground.

Sutton said although the avocados can't be sold domestically or on the export market, due to health and safety concerns, they can still be sold as 'windfalls'.

"For the crop, it means that we're not going to get much of a return at all. It's been a tough few years for growers, export issues resulting in an oversupply of avocados here."

Covid-19 is adding another layer of complexity.

Jen Scoular from New Zealand Avocado said it has been a challenging year for the industry.

"We've had a good supply. We've had great quality. But, we've had lack of demand. Certainly a slump in pricing in our export markets."

While consumers have enjoyed more competitive prices, it is hard on growers. Now, a damaging ex-cyclone coming at the worst possible time.

Scoular said one grower told her on Monday they hadn't even picked for the current season.

"We are still obviously supplying the New Zealand market until April, and yes they are very saddened by the amount of lovely avocados that are now on the ground."

However, Sutton is hoping some of her fruit can be saved.

"It just seems such a waste for the fruit to go unused. They had a lot of love that's been put into them, a lot of expense. People love avocados. They're so good for people - why can't we get them to the people... For free"

But that can only happen before the rot sets in.

