Wellington couple spend sleepless night after $8.5M Lotto win

It was a sleepless night spent imagining all the things they could do with an $8.5 million Powerball win for one lucky Wellington couple on Saturday.

Person buying a lotto ticket. (Supplied: Lotto NZ)

After renewing their MyLotto subscription only days before, the man (who wishes to remain anonymous) logged into his account to check the Lotto ticket when they saw the winning numbers.

“The numbers started circling off… and they just kept coming, until there they were, all in a row. Initially I thought we’d won $8500 and thought that was pretty neat."

But, it was more than he thought - a lot more.

“We just stared at each other wide-eyed before breaking into a huge hug. It was an unbelievable moment."

As the reality of the big win continues to sink in, the couple's $8.5 million prize means they can now set themselves up for the future and help their immediate family.

“My wife and I had a couple of drinks that night to celebrate – or to calm the nerves, I don’t actually know which,” laughed the man.

The $8.5 million winning Powerball ticket was sold on MyLotto and was made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

This is the second Powerball win of 2022 and comes a fortnight after an Auckland man won $21 million with Powerball.