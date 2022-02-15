Robertson, Crusaders ready for early season challenges

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson believes his side will cope well with the obstacles being thrown at them to start the season, recalling the franchise's mettle in the past for inspiration.

Scott Robertson (Source: Photosport)

The reigning Super Rugby Aotearoa champions are aiming to add a sixth-straight title in 2022, but face setbacks to start their campaign.

Most obvious is the shift to the Queenstown bubble to start the season due to the growing presence of Covid-19 in New Zealand - a move Robertson believes suits his side just fine.

“Historically, the Crusaders are best on tour, our away game wins are better than anyone else, but when you’re on tour you get tired, so here we’ve got a place to come and connect,” Robertson told SENZ.

"We live and breathe rugby.

“When you’re on, you’re on, but when you’re away from it you can still connect and it just forces your hand to have time together because you’re literally in a bubble.

“It’s been great for the coaches, the players, the captains. Even the leadership meetings, everyone’s just fully engaged in it, so it’s great.”

Another issues is the travel with games also taking place in Dunedin when possible but, once again, Robertson believes his side will embrace the experience instead of loath it.

“We’ve got a four-hour bus trip to get under the roof on Saturday night, and that’s unique,” he said.

“We haven’t done that. We’ve done it playing in Europe, but that’s normally the night before, but you’ve got to be smart and always be forecasting what is around the corner with it.

“That’s probably the big one for us, and most teams will be looking and going, well you normally drive 15 minutes on a bus, not a few hours.

“So you’ve got to come off that trip right on.”

There's also the absence of key players to start the season with the likes of Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue and Cullen Grace all absent for the opening rounds.

While Goodhue and Grace are out with injuries, Mo'unga has exercised a clause in his contract to take an extended break from the game.

Robertson said Mo'unga's absence would be felt but the team knows it's never about one player.

“Richie broke his jaw in 2017, and Mitchy (Mitch Hunt) stood up and owned it because Richie wasn’t there so someone had to,” he said.

“And that was good for us because I think we won 5-6 games, or something of the like, and it just shows that we’re greater than one player.

“It’s not taking away from Richie, he’s a franchise quarterback and he’ll go down as one of the greats in Super Rugby, but these little moments for the team are great for you because it challenges someone else and it’s a chance to leave their mark.”

The Crusaders are scheduled to open their season against the Hurricanes on Saturday with a match at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 5pm.