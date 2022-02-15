Kerr enjoys 'pretty special' ODI century against India

Melie Kerr has embraced her game-winning knock against India as "pretty special" after grinding out her second ODI century.

White Ferns players Jess Kerr and Amelie Kerr after winning the 2nd ODI against India. (Source: Photosport)

Kerr guided the White Ferns to a three-wicket win with an over to spare in Queenstown on Tuesday, giving her team a 2-0 series lead over India with her unbeaten 119.

India posted 270/6 in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat and looked poised to even the series after putting the hosts under pressure with the ball and reducing them to 55/3 in reply at one point.

However, a strong 128-run partnership between Kerr and Maddy Green turned the match around with Kerr going on to play a starring role.

"That one was pretty special today after losing a few wickets and having a great partnership with Maddy," Kerr said.

"And to do it under a bit of pressure against quality Indian bowling attack, I'm just very grateful and happy we got the win."

Despite the rough start to their chase, Kerr said she always believed she and her teammates backed themselves to reach the target set by India.

"I think the good thing was we got off to a bit of a flier, so there was not run rate pressure.

"Maddy and I knew we just had to rebuild and keep some wickets in hand and that by playing good cricket shots we were going to score at a good rate naturally.

"I guess you could say we timed it perfectly."

Adding to Kerr's special afternoon was the fact she got to finish the match with her older sister Jess out in the middle next to her.

"It was nice to get the win and nice to finish it off with Jess out there."

The result adds to a strong return to ODIs for the White Ferns with the side able to wrap up the series in Queenstown on Friday in the third match of the five-game series.