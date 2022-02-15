Kerr century puts White Ferns 2-0 up against India

A brilliant unbeaten century from Amelia Kerr has helped the White Ferns take a 2-0 lead in the one day series against India in Queenstown.

Amelia Kerr's unbeaten ton helped the White Ferns to victory. (Source: Photosport)

Kerr's 119 not out anchored the New Zealand chase of 271 after the dangerous pair of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine were dismissed early.

The White Ferns looked to have the game in the bag when Kerr and Maddy Green combined for an 128-run stand, leaving the home side with less than 90 runs to get with seven wickets in hand.

But when India snared Green they began to slowly work their way back into the match. Brooke Halliday and Katey Martin provided small cameos, but when they and Hayley Jensen were dismissed, the pressure ramped up.

Jess Kerr joined her sister at the crease needing around a run a ball for the final two-and-a-half overs.

But Amelia remained calm and steered her side home with an over remaining.

Afterwards, Kerr described her knock as "pretty special".

"To do it under a bit of pressure against a very good Indian attack, I’m very grateful.

"I guess you could say we timed [the chase] perfectly."

Earlier, India had posted 270/6 from their 50 overs. Captain Mithali Raj was once again the best batter, scoring an unbeaten knock of 66, and she was well supported by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who smashed 65 off just 64 balls.

The White Ferns take a 2-0 victory in the five-game series, a strong start to their campaign ahead of next month's World Cup.