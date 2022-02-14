Zoi Sadowski-Synnott tops snowboard big air qualifying

By Sean Nugent, 1News Digital Producer
Source: 1News

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's quest for a second medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics is well on-track after she topped qualifying in women's snowboard big air on Monday.

The 20-year-old Kiwi picked up where she left off from last week's slopestyle gold, landing a big 1080 on her first big air qualifying run to send her to the top of the leaderboard with a strong score of 85.50.

She scored just 62.25 on her second jump, dropping to fourth overall, but made up for it on her final run, landing a huge frontside double 1080 to earn the competition's top score of 91.00.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the snowboard big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the snowboard big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Her combined score of 176.50 from her best two runs comfortably topped the 29-strong field, with only Japan's Kokomo Murase (171.50) anywhere close.

One of the biggest surprises was snowboarding legend Jamie Anderson failing to qualify for the final, the 31-year-old American only able to land one clean run. Anderson won the big air silver medal at PyeongChang 2018.

New Zealand snowboarder Cool Wakushima was forced to withdraw from the big air competition, having not recovered from an injury sustained in slopestyle qualifying last week.

The women's big air final is set to begin at 2.30pm (NZ time) on Tuesday.

SportWinter Olympics

Popular Stories

1

Omicron: What will change in Phase 2 of response?

2

Omicron outbreak: NZ moving to Phase 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday

3

Mask exemptions ‘incredibly difficult’ to manage – Countdown

4

More details of three staged Omicron plan released

5

981 new community Covid-19 cases on Monday

Latest Stories

Second NZ traveller to Cook Islands has Covid-19

Full video: Day seven of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

Dre, Eminem and friends deliver epic halftime Super Bowl show

Winter Olympics: Margaux Hackett 16th in freeski slopestyle

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff won't seek re-election this year

Related Stories

Winter Olympics: Margaux Hackett 16th in freeski slopestyle

Kiwi coach behind the rise of Beijing's biggest star

Whiteout conditions force postponement of freeski slopestyle

NZ biathlete Wright 75th in 10km sprint at Beijing Olympics