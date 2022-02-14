Zoi Sadowski-Synnott tops snowboard big air qualifying

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's quest for a second medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics is well on-track after she topped qualifying in women's snowboard big air on Monday.

The 20-year-old Kiwi picked up where she left off from last week's slopestyle gold, landing a big 1080 on her first big air qualifying run to send her to the top of the leaderboard with a strong score of 85.50.

She scored just 62.25 on her second jump, dropping to fourth overall, but made up for it on her final run, landing a huge frontside double 1080 to earn the competition's top score of 91.00.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott competes in the snowboard big air qualifying at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Source: Associated Press)

Her combined score of 176.50 from her best two runs comfortably topped the 29-strong field, with only Japan's Kokomo Murase (171.50) anywhere close.

One of the biggest surprises was snowboarding legend Jamie Anderson failing to qualify for the final, the 31-year-old American only able to land one clean run. Anderson won the big air silver medal at PyeongChang 2018.

New Zealand snowboarder Cool Wakushima was forced to withdraw from the big air competition, having not recovered from an injury sustained in slopestyle qualifying last week.

The women's big air final is set to begin at 2.30pm (NZ time) on Tuesday.