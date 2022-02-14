NZ rock band Dragon weigh in on Scott Morrison cover

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

New Zealand rock band Dragon have weighed in after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison covered their hit song April Sun in Cuba.

Scott Morrison performs a cover of Dragon's April Sun in Cuba.

Scott Morrison performs a cover of Dragon's April Sun in Cuba. (Source: 60 Minutes )

Morrison strummed a ukelele and sang the song in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

In the interview, Morrison and his wife, Jenny Morrison, were asked about the Prime Minister's character and his infamous family holiday to Hawaii during the bushfires in 2019/20.

Jenny acknowledged the family “disappointed” the Australian public with their holiday.

“We did disappoint. Did we make the right decision? I thought I was making the right decision for my kids. I obviously was wrong. Yes, we were over there seeing it and we were like… 'we really need to get home.'"

The band reshared the video on Instagram on Monday, which was edited to show Morrison against a backdrop of the Black Summer bushfires.

They wrote, "Once again, Dragon are famous for all the wrong reasons."

