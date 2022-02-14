New rules for Tonga arrivals, as Covid outbreak grows in Pacific Kingdom

Source: 1News

There are new rules for arrivals into New Zealand from Tonga as Covid-19 cases increase in the Pacific Kingdom.

The news on Monday night comes as Tonga's current outbreak numbers 139 cases.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced the new requirements in a statement.

“Following a public health risk assessment, from February 27 travellers from Tonga entering Aotearoa New Zealand will be required to meet some public health requirements, with phased-in changes for travellers from Tonga on flights beginning tomorrow,” Bloomfield said.

These rules are outlined below:

• Passengers arriving on a February 15 flight will undertake a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on days 0/1 and 5/6 but will not be required to enter self-isolation unless they test positive.

• Passengers arriving on a February 22 flight and thereafter will be required to self-isolate for 7 days on arrival in New Zealand and undertake a RAT on days 0/1 and 5/6.

“During this time, all travellers are encouraged to monitor for symptoms and requested to avoid high-risk settings such as hospitality and large gatherings," Bloomfield says. They must report any positive RAT and take a follow-up PCR test to confirm their result. If they test positive standard isolation measures will be applied to them.

“The decisions taken around the February 15 and 22 flights have been made to lessen the impact of this change and minimise any disruption to travellers, noting that Tonga is recovering from the recent volcanic eruption and tsunami."

He says seasonal workers from Tonga will still be allowed into New Zealand.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has been pleased to welcome Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) workers from Tonga under QFT. We will work through things to minimise disruption for RSE workers and employers under the new settings."

