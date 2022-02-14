Murder charge laid after woman found dead in New Plymouth home

Source: 1News

A man has been charged with murder after a 48-year-old woman was found dead at her New Plymouth home on Monday afternoon.

A police car (file).

A police car (file).

Police launched a homicide investigation after the body was found in the suburb of Vogeltown around 2pm.

A 48-year-old man was taken into police custody at the scene. He is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

“Police are working to provide support to the victim’s family,” a spokesperson said.

Police are conducting a scene investigation.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTaranaki

