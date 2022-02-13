Threats to kill, rape hurled at supermarket staff

Source: 1News

Countdown has launched an ad campaign reminding customers to be kind as they shop due to abuse staff are facing.

As part of the campaign, Countdown staff remind shoppers to "be kind" and shop safely by wearing a mask and scanning in.

"Our Countdown whānau is working hard to keep yours fed and safe," the ad begins.

Abuse against staff has ramped up during the Covid-19 pandemic, largely as mask-wearing and scanning in using the NZ CovidTracer app became mandatory.

The issue came to the fore in the wake of stabbings at a Countdown in Dunedin and the terror attack at Countdown in Auckland's LynnMall.

Countdown said abuse has become so frequent, its staff often fail to report it.

READ MORE: Countdown worker recounts day racist customer hurled basket of tins at her - 'This shouldn’t be normalised'

“Our team is subjected to physical assaults, threats of rape, threats to kill, punching, spitting, pushing, and of course racial and sexual, verbal abuse,” spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said.

“It’s tough and it’s every single day.”

In May last year, Countdown worker Kalein Howard recalled how she had had a basket of tins thrown at her and how a customer was racist.

The abuse was so bad, she had gone home crying.

READ MORE: Countdown 'disappointed' after supermarket staff verbally, physically abused by customers

"I feel disappointed that New Zealand's come to this. I don't remember it being this bad ..."

She said such abuse needed to stop.

"We need to make a change. This shouldn't be normalised ... We've got families, we've got feelings and we're human," Howard said.

"We're doing this for the community. This isn't New Zealand. Be kind."

New ZealandCovid-19Social IssuesBusiness

Popular Stories

1

Jacinda Ardern says Parliament protest 'feels imported'

2

Threats to kill, rape hurled at supermarket staff

3

Live stream: Day seven of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

4

PM not shocked by sharp increase in community Covid cases

5

Daily case numbers not showing extent of Omicron spread - Baker

Latest Stories

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff won't seek re-election this year

US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine

Omicron: What will change in Phase 2 of response?

PM not shocked by sharp increase in community Covid cases

Takeout Kids - the new series celebrating whānau and food

Related Stories

Omicron: What will change in Phase 2 of response?

PM not shocked by sharp increase in community Covid cases

Live stream: Day seven of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

Jacinda Ardern says Parliament protest 'feels imported'