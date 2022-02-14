Hokitika community's daring rescue of horse stuck neck-deep in mud

When Seven Sharp visited Hokitika’s Gypsy the Horse, she was happy as can be munching on some hay.

It would be hard for anyone to tell that, just weeks before, Amanda Bisdee wondered if her bush pony would make it out alive.

On a rare stunner of a day on the West Coast, Bisdee got a call to tell her that her horse had gotten stuck in the mud.

“I thought ‘Oh, for f***'s sake Gypsy!’” Bisdee recalled.

Bisdee went out to the paddock, only to find Gypsy neck-deep in mud in an estuary.

“It was quite emotional, I was really upset,” she said.

What happened next could only happen on the West Coast.

Word soon got out about the stuck horse. Next thing Bisdee knew, two fire engines, the fire brigade, a big truck with a crane on its back, and a 30-tonne digger came ready to help Gypsy.

But nothing was working — until Matt Newton, equipped with a helicopter and a talent for bull catching, appeared.

Soon after Gypsy was freed, able to trek another day, hopefully away from the mud this time.

