Fair Go: Why are fitted sheets so hard to fit?

Source: 1News

Fair Go has stepped into the middle of a bedroom battle – between mattresses and sheets.

Making a bed with fitted sheets can be a struggle. Christchurch’s Kath Thomas says she’s given up after being forced to “cut the elastic and the corners eventually to be able to get some use out of them”.

She sleeps on a king single and bought king single-sized sheets to match.

A king single mattress is typically 107cm across and 203cm in length. But many fitted sheets also have those exact measurements so there isn’t a lot of wriggle room.

The difference is all in the depth, with both mattress and sheets sizes varying up to 10cm. So if you’ve got a deep mattress, or lots of extras like woollen toppers and electric blankets on the bed – that can cause real problems.

The Linen Store’s Abby Knudson agrees that mattresses are getting deeper and more people are using toppers.

She advises consumers to always double check their bed measurements before heading instore, and then check them against the measurements on the sheet packaging.

New Zealand

Popular Stories

1

Omicron: What will change in Phase 2 of response?

2

Omicron outbreak: NZ moving to Phase 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday

3

Live stream: Day 8 of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

4

Parliament protest should be stopped ‘at some point’ - law expert

5

Michael Baker: 2022 flu season may be ‘particularly tough’

Latest Stories

Adesanya lines up next opponent for UFC title defence

Bay of Plenty leaders gobble almost $118k catering in a year

'Tough conversations' needed on climate adaptation in NZ

Live stream: Day 8 of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

Spiked Champagne in Bavarian bar leaves 1 dead, 8 in hospital

Related Stories

Bay of Plenty leaders gobble almost $118k catering in a year

'Tough conversations' needed on climate adaptation in NZ

Live stream: Day 8 of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

People who don't need a Covid test may be turned away - officials