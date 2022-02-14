Dre, Eminem and friends deliver epic halftime Super Bowl show

More than a billion chicken wings were consumed, and the beer drinking started at lunch time, as Americans across the country took to the television set, for the biggest sporting event of the calendar - Super Bowl.

Dr Dre from left, performs with Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl (Source: Associated Press)

This year's teams, the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, are virtually unknown in NFL finals but the game - by coincidence - was scheduled to be played in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium. The capacity of 70,000 pales in comparison to the number tuning in to the broadcast - an estimated 117million this year.

Eminem (Source: Associated Press)

Many will not be football fans - but most certainly stayed glued to the set at the half time break.

The sponsored show that takes over the centre field is considered a global drawcard, and this year was no different.

Produced by Jay-Z's ROC Nation, the performance featured nostalgic heavyweights of the hip-hop and RnB scene, including Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige - plus a surprise appearance by 50 Cent.

The League has been fairly criticised for its lack of diversity - there are no Black football team owners and just one head coach - and for its dismissive attitude towards racial injustice.

The half time show struggled to attract performers in recent years, after they sought to publicly distance themselves from the NFL, in a sign of support for ostracised player Colin Kaepernick.

This year, Eminem took the knee as he finished performing - while the cameras stayed on him, some outlets are reporting the NFL had raised concern during rehearsals about the move.

The Rams went on to win the match, but the real winner might be fellow rapper Drake - who reportedly bet more than a million Bitcoin his favourite team would win.