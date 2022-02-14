Dramatic road confrontation near Convoy to Canberra rally

A woman has been charged after a car mounted another vehicle following a confrontation near the Convoy to Canberra protests.

Video footage captured the moment a protester and another woman's standoff went awry in the Australian capital on Saturday morning, The Australian reports.

"Get the f**k out of Canberra, go get a job and go find something better to do with your life," the driver of a Holden vehicle was filmed saying. “Honey, you just reversed into me."

“I’m sorry, we're at a traffic light,” the woman filming responds.

After a fiery back-and-forth, the driver of the Holden attempts to leave, causing her vehicle to partially mount the other car and leaving her stranded on top of the vehicle.

“You f**king idiot, you are f**ked,” the woman filming shouts at the driver.

“You better call a tow truck,” the woman replies.

The driver was issued an infringement for negligent driving, an ACT Police spokesperson said.

Neither driver was injured following the incident.