Dramatic road confrontation near Convoy to Canberra rally

Source: 1News

A woman has been charged after a car mounted another vehicle following a confrontation near the Convoy to Canberra protests.

Video footage captured the moment a protester and another woman's standoff went awry in the Australian capital on Saturday morning, The Australian reports.

"Get the f**k out of Canberra, go get a job and go find something better to do with your life," the driver of a Holden vehicle was filmed saying. “Honey, you just reversed into me."

“I’m sorry, we're at a traffic light,” the woman filming responds.

After a fiery back-and-forth, the driver of the Holden attempts to leave, causing her vehicle to partially mount the other car and leaving her stranded on top of the vehicle.

“You f**king idiot, you are f**ked,” the woman filming shouts at the driver.

“You better call a tow truck,” the woman replies.

The driver was issued an infringement for negligent driving, an ACT Police spokesperson said.

Neither driver was injured following the incident.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Omicron: What will change in Phase 2 of response?

2

981 new community Covid-19 cases on Monday

3

Dramatic road confrontation near Convoy to Canberra rally

4

Protests causing 'real stress' for residents, students and workers

5

Live stream: Day seven of anti-mandate protest at Parliament

Latest Stories

Rapper Kodak Black allegedly shot after LA afterparty brawl

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff won't seek re-election this year

Annual food price increase highest in over a decade

Mask exemptions ‘incredibly difficult’ to manage – Countdown

NZ rock band Dragon weigh in on Scott Morrison cover

Related Stories

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne wins appeal

Disgraced NZ businessman Ron Brierley released from Sydney jail

Thousands of anti-mandate protesters march in Canberra

Aussies to need booster to be 'up-to-date' with Covid vaccines