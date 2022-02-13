Takeout Kids - the new series celebrating whānau and food

Takeout Kids is a new video series exploring the everyday lives of four young people growing up in their parents’ restaurants and takeaway shops.

Director Julie Zhu told Breakfast's John Campbell she wanted "to make this observational documentary series to really showcase the variety of communities that we have here in Aotearoa."

She said the idea behind the video series is to "bring communities who are on the periphery of our society to the foreground."

Zhu told Breakfast she wanted to explore families who run restaurants and showcase their lives beyond what is seen when people pickup their takeaways.

She said it was hard to get families to open up about their private lives, "we're there filming while they go to sleep and wake up, and every aspect of their lives and it's really intimate."

"We're there for some really vulnerable moments," Zhu said.

One of the young woman featured in the series, Bara Bani Khalid, told Breakfast that her parents owning a restaurant is an amazing experience for the most part.

"You're working in an environment where you're with your family and you get work experience, you learn a lot," she said.

The full series will be released on The Spinoff on Tuesday.