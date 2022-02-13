States across the US begin lifting mask, vaccine mandates

States across America have begun lifting mask and vaccine mandates, saying the time has come to return to life as "normal".

"Two and a half years? It's time," said Kenny Lamberson in Nevada - a state which has just lifted its mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status.

"Let us breathe," he continued.

Lamberson is not alone - protests both individual and large-scale have been going on across America for months, as people argue the pandemic is largely over.

"It's really starting to impede on my everyday lifestyle," said Markie Henderson.

While many states have seen lower positive test rates in recent days, southern states are battling high Covid-19 case numbers due to a lack of vaccination.

New York became the latest state to relax the rules - but it'll have limited impact in its biggest city.

The five boroughs of New York city have a separate mayoral mandate that overrides the state rule, and still requires proof of vaccination to dine indoors.

"Me personally, I'll still wear the mask," said city resident Steve Konigsberg.

New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said she was lifting the restrictions because it was time for "counties and cities and businesses to make their own decisions".

"This is what we've waited for. Tremendous progress after two long years," she said.

The state does appear to have passed the worse of the Omicron surge, as testing numbers are going up while the number of hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall.

However the mandates won't extend to school children yet - the majority of whom are not vaccinated.