Kiwi coach behind the rise of Beijing's biggest star

Eileen Gu is one of the biggest names competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The 18-year-old Chinese freeskier is the Games youngest freeskiing champion, after her amazing clutch performance in the women's big air earlier this week.

She's got million-dollar sponsorship deals and modelling gigs, but if anyone's got the inside scoop it's Wānaka's Brad Prosser.

A former New Zealand representative, Prosser's worked with the world's best, most recently with Beijing's megastar.

He first met Gu when she was a 10-year-old, coming out to train on the slopes at Cardrona.

"She came and jumped in on a group I was with up at Cardrona and she liked to push herself, even back then. But it was probably just a little too much with the other kids at that point," Prosser said.

"When she grew up it was the same mentality, it was just another level."

They paired up again in 2019 and that's where the magic happened.

"When we started out I said to her we would follow the path to do this and we would be unstoppable," Prosser said.

An extraordinary list of achievements followed, including making history, with Gu the first female to bag three medals on X Games debut.

While Prosser's no longer her full-time coach, he's backing her to win another two medals in Beijing in halfpipe and slopestyle.

"I think slopestyle will be the hardest one. There's a lot of people who can do big tricks and put it down when it counts. [But] halfpipe, when she lands [her run] it will be another gold."