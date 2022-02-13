Farmers fear Covid-19 isolation rules will disrupt industry

Farmers say they are worried Covid-19 isolation requirements will disrupt the industry due to potential staffing shortages.

With the virus spreading in several schools around the country, some are also fearing rural students may unwittingly disrupt the industry.

Farmer David Clark told 1News “we've got a harvest to do, this is the combination of a years work and a years expenditure and we just cannot get ourselves in a situation where we're caught up in being a close contact and having to isolate for 10 days.”

He said what Kiwis need to remember is if farming collapsed in New Zealand, the economy would too.

”It’s actually primary production being sold to the rest of the world that’s keeping lights on in this country at the moment,” Clark said.

But school kids could pose risk to the industry, Federated Farmers board member Chris Lewis told 1News.

“In the Waikato at the moment I know of at least six or seven schools with Covid in there, sections or classes sent home with people I know.

"So the kids have brought it home to the farm which could mean up to a month in isolation for rural staff.”

The Government’s pledged extra support of $400,000 for farmers and growers, but some say it falls well short if they're forced to isolate and effectively stopped from operating at crucial times in the farming calendar.