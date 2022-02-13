Farmers fear Covid-19 isolation rules will disrupt industry

Source: 1News

Farmers say they are worried Covid-19 isolation requirements will disrupt the industry due to potential staffing shortages.

With the virus spreading in several schools around the country, some are also fearing rural students may unwittingly disrupt the industry.

Farmer David Clark told 1News “we've got a harvest to do, this is the combination of a years work and a years expenditure and we just cannot get ourselves in a situation where we're caught up in being a close contact and having to isolate for 10 days.”

He said what Kiwis need to remember is if farming collapsed in New Zealand, the economy would too.

”It’s actually primary production being sold to the rest of the world that’s keeping lights on in this country at the moment,” Clark said.

But school kids could pose risk to the industry, Federated Farmers board member Chris Lewis told 1News.

“In the Waikato at the moment I know of at least six or seven schools with Covid in there, sections or classes sent home with people I know.

"So the kids have brought it home to the farm which could mean up to a month in isolation for rural staff.”

The Government’s pledged extra support of $400,000 for farmers and growers, but some say it falls well short if they're forced to isolate and effectively stopped from operating at crucial times in the farming calendar.

New ZealandCovid-19FarmingEmployment

Popular Stories

1

Lotto Powerball player wins $8.5 million

2

Protests: Police to have ‘highly visible’ presence in capital

3

Sharp increase sees 810 new Covid community cases on Sunday

4

Wild weather causes slips, power cuts, transport disruption

5

Farmers fear Covid-19 isolation rules will disrupt industry

Latest Stories

500 remain without power in Northland after wild weather

Kiwi Ryan Fox goes wire-to-wire in second European tour win

Police move in on Canada protesters at border

Good Sorts: Meet the woman running Glenorchy's only radio station

Protests: Police to have ‘highly visible’ presence in capital

Related Stories

Protests: Police to have ‘highly visible’ presence in capital

Police appeal to protesters to clear Parliament streets

James Blunt music played to deter Parliament protesters

Traveller to Cook Islands tests positive for Covid on return to NZ