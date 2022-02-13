Cook Islands bracing for potential Omicron outbreak

The Cook Islands Prime Minister is urging the country to stay calm after news a New Zealander with Covid-19 was likely infectious while on holiday in Rarotonga.

It’s believed the virus is now in the community and the highly vaccinated country is bracing for an Omicron outbreak.

But the government says it’s ready to deal with it and the borders will remain open.

The Cook Islands is now 97 per cent vaccinated against the virus, adding confidence to the decision to keep the border open.

"The alternative of keeping closed was a slow death of our economy, our livelihoods and the continued exodus of workers out of the country because there is no work here," Prime Minister Mark Brown said.

Safety measures remain in place, anyone travelling to the outer islands must have a rapid antigen test before they depart.

Kiwi visitors need to be double vaccinated and tested within 48 hours before visiting but health officials said another layer of protection is likely to be added in the next few days.

Cook Islands Secretary of Health Bob Williams said they'll "probably be looking at adding rapid antigen testing in Auckland before passengers check in, we are monitoring the situation in Auckland if the cases continue to escalate".

Tourists who test positive can quarantine at their accommodation, or they’ll be moved to one of two motels set up as isolation facilities.

Williams said he "has the power to take over other facilities" if needed.

People who are seriously ill with Covid-19 will be taken to Raratonga Hospital.

A huge amount of work has gone into readying health facilities in the Cook Islands, with ten beds in two negative pressure rooms.

But, a large Covid-19 outbreak would put strain on the health system and with a shortage of nurses there are concerns how the hospital will cope with even just a few cases.