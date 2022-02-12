Trent Boult goes for $1.6m at IPL mega auction

Black Caps fast bowler Trent Boult has sold for $1.59 million at the Indian Premier League mega auction being held in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Trent Boult. (Source: Photosport)

Early bids came for the Kiwi from former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson's Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as the Rajasthan Royals.

But soon other teams joined, including his former team the Mumbai Indians and new franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

The Royals fought off all suitors to secure Boult's services for the upcoming season for 800 lakh, or NZ$1.59m.

Boult took 13 wickets in 14 matches for the Mumbai Indians last season with an economy of 8.39.