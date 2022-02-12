Staff, patients test positive for Covid at Auckland City Hospital

Source:

Six staff members and seven patients at Auckland City Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

A staff member from one of the hospital's older people's wards recently became symptomatic and returned a positive result.

Staff and patients in the ward were tested, and another 12 cases were found.

The source of transmission and index case is under investigation.

The hospital says it has contacted the families of patients who have tested positive and is supporting them.

The hospital has temporarily stopped new admissions to the Awatea and Marino older people's wards and will continue to test all patients and staff there over the coming days.

