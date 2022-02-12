Protests taking toll on MPs' families, Robertson says

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has opened up about the toll threats from protesters have taken on the families of politicians.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson. (Source: Q and A)

In an interview with Q+A, Robertson said he’d found the signs and statements issued by some protesters “highly disturbing".

“The thing I think about in those moments, Jack, is not me. It’s my family. And the family of other politicians. They didn’t sign up for this. And I think it’s really important as New Zealanders, we take a breath,” Robertson said.

“I think all politicians have taken time to take stock of that exact question in recent times. The Prime Minister, as everyone will have seen, has been the subject of harassment and threats. All politicians have had more of those in recent times – I have.”

The protests have now stretched on for close to a week, with heavy rain, the Parliamentary sprinklers and foot traffic turning the lawn outside the Beehive into a muddy swamp.

Several Wellington CBD streets remain gridlocked, with reports tow truck drivers have felt too intimidated to remove the vehicles blocking streets.

Protesters have been issued with trespass notices, but attempts to evict them by Speaker Trevor Mallard and police have so far failed.

The numbers swelled again on Saturday, including the arrival of former National MP Matt King, who announced that he had broken with his former party over their continued support for vaccine mandates.

Robertson said he had some sympathy for the protesters, some of whom he believes have been sucked in by misinformation.

“There’s a sad element to it. There’s a conspiracy theory element that people have been sucked in by. But ultimately, this protest needs to end,” he said.

As the local MP for Wellington Central, Robertson has urged police to take further action, but stressed that he was not trying to interfere in operational decisions.