Person injured after car drops from bridge onto Auckland motorway

Source: 1News

One person has been critically injured after a vehicle crossing Auckland's State Highway 1 overbridge crashed through the barriers and plunged to the motorway below early on Sunday morning.

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A vehicle was travelling along Hill Road, in Manurewa, when the driver lost control around 3.37am, police said.

The vehicle crashed through the barriers before dropping onto the motorway below.

The occupant of the vehicle became trapped and had to be cut free by emergency services.

They have since been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit are in attendance and part of the motorway remains closed.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Person injured after car drops from bridge onto Auckland motorway

2

Heavy rain, severe winds forecast for parts of NZ

3

Lotto Powerball player wins $8.5 million

4

Staff, patients test positive for Covid at Auckland City Hospital

5

Full video: Anti-mandate protests continue outside Parliament on Saturday

Latest Stories

Anti-mandate protests outside Parliament enters sixth day

Kiwi scientists find solutions for the PPE waste crisis

Person injured after car drops from bridge onto Auckland motorway

Ferguson receives mega payday from IPL's newest franchise

NZ biathlete Wright 75th in 10km sprint at Beijing Olympics

Related Stories

Staff, patients test positive for Covid at Auckland City Hospital

Former Samoan PM comes to Auckland for medical care

New Covid close contact locations listed for Queenstown

NZTA 'won't hesitate' to close Akl Harbour Bridge amid wind