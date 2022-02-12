Person injured after car drops from bridge onto Auckland motorway

One person has been critically injured after a vehicle crossing Auckland's State Highway 1 overbridge crashed through the barriers and plunged to the motorway below early on Sunday morning.

A vehicle was travelling along Hill Road, in Manurewa, when the driver lost control around 3.37am, police said.

The vehicle crashed through the barriers before dropping onto the motorway below.

The occupant of the vehicle became trapped and had to be cut free by emergency services.

They have since been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit are in attendance and part of the motorway remains closed.