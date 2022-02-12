Hobbs qualifies for world champs with record 100m run

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs has broken her own New Zealand women's 100m record once again, clocking a rapid 11.15 seconds at the Hawke's Bay Gisborne Championships in Hastings on Sunday.

Not only was it a record for a Kiwi woman, but also the fastest any woman has ever run in New Zealand.

The 24-year-old has been in career-best form in recent months, having already lowered her record three weeks ago with a 11.24 second effort at the same venue.

Hobbs' latest record has met the automatic qualifying target for the world outdoor championships and also clocked a B standard time for the Commonwealth Games in July.