'He won't win', Adesanya claims ahead of Whittaker rematch

Israel Adesanya says Robert Whittaker "won't win" the pair's hotly anticipated rematch for the middleweight title at UFC 271 in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

The Kiwi mixed martial arts fighter won the middleweight belt off the Australian Whittaker in 2019 with a second-round knockout victory and has since gone on to defend the belt three times.

Adesanya boasts a 21-1 mixed martial arts record and is 10-1 since joining the UFC only four years ago -- his only defeat coming against Jan Blachowicz when he stepped up to light heavyweight in an attempt to become a rare double champion.

Whittaker (24-5) has won his past three fights to earn another shot at Adesanya, which will come at Houston's Toyota Center on Sunday afternoon.

Adesanya praised Whittaker for his performances since their first fight, although had no doubt he would defend his title.

"The last three fights he’s done what he’s always done, he’s improved. He’s always been a beast, but I’m a different beast but the same animal," he said.

The charismatic star stirred the pot further, showing off a necklace that featured a display screen replaying the moment he knocked out Whittaker in 2019 over and over.

"No more words; he won't win because I will not lose," he said.

The stacked card also features Australian heavyweight favourite Tai Tuivasa against Derrick Lewis, with the winner a chance of earning a title shot.