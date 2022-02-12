Govt calls on Kiwis in Ukraine to leave immediately

The Government is advising New Zealanders in Ukraine to leave immediately.

A Ukrainian serviceman sits in a shelter during his duty at the frontline positions near Zolote, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

“In response to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the New Zealand Government is advising New Zealanders in the Ukraine to leave immediately while there are commercial flights able to get them home,” Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement on Saturday.

Mahuta said the Government's ability to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Ukraine is limited because Aotearoa does not have diplomatic representation in Ukraine.

"The security situation in Ukraine could change at short notice and New Zealanders should not rely on support with evacuating in these circumstances," she said.

Nanaia Mahuta. (Source: Getty)

It comes amid fears of Russia invading Ukraine with the White House saying on Saturday that an invasion could come within the week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs say it is monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will continue to update travel advice for Kiwis in Ukraine.

Mahuta said: “New Zealand strongly supports ongoing international efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically but the continuing and unprecedented build-up of Russian military forces on its border with Ukraine is deeply concerning.

“Aotearoa New Zealand calls on Russia once more to take immediate steps to reduce tensions and the risk of a severe miscalculation,” she said.

Warnings from the New Zealand Government follow those of the US with President Biden urging all US citizens to leave Ukraine, saying "things could go crazy very quickly”.

The UK Foreign Office has also advised all British nationals to get out of Ukraine while “commercial options” remain.

The New Zealand Government urges Kiwis in Ukraine not registered on Safe Travel to do so immediately in order to receive updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.