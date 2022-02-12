Former Samoan PM comes to Auckland for medical care

By Digby Werthmuller, 1 NEWS Producer
Source: 1News

Former Samoan Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegoai, arrived in New Zealand on Saturday night for medical care at Auckland Hospital.

Ex Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi. (Source: Getty)

1News understands Malielegoai, 76, is in good condition but is having difficulty breathing.

An ambulance was arranged to wait at the airport and take him straight to hospital after travelling from Apia on an Air New Zealand flight with his wife, son, doctor and driver.

His flight was scheduled to land at 6.20pm.

The Samoan Government have brought the former PM here for his regular health check-ups after he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday 8 in Apia.

He’s expected to stay in the country for around a month.

