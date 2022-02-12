Ferguson receives mega payday from IPL's newest franchise

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has sold for a huge $2 million at the Indian Premier League mega auction on Saturday night.

Lockie Ferguson bowls in a T20 World Cup warm up match against England. (Source: Photosport)

A number of teams were interested in the Auckland speedster, starting a bidding war that was eventually won by new expansion franchise Gujurat Titans.

Ferguson was a key cog forn the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, with his 13 wickets in eight games helping his side advance to the final, where they ultimately fell short against Chennai.

The 30-year-old will join the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill and Jason Roy at the new Gujarat side for the upcoming season.

Earlier in the evening, fellow Black Caps bowler Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for around $1.6 million.

More Kiwis are up for auction on Sunday, including the likes of Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.