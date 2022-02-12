Bates ton leads White Ferns to victory over India

A brilliant Suzie Bates century has led the White Ferns to a comfortable 62-run victory over India in the first of five ODIs in Queenstown.

Suzie Bates celebrates her century against India. (Source: Photosport)

Bates slammed her 11th one-day ton on Saturday to help the White Ferns post a commanding 275 all out at John Davies Oval.

The 34-year-old's knock of 106 came off just 111 balls and included 10 boundaries.

Amy Satterthwaite (63) and Amelia Kerr (33) provided great support for Bates during the innings.

In reply, India recovered from the loss of two early wickets to move to 105-2 midway through their innings.

However, both established batters Yastika Bhatia (41) and captain Mithali Raj (59) fell within a few overs, and others followed them on the way back to the pavilion on a regular basis.

Jess Kerr wrapped up the innings, taking two wickets in two balls to bowl India out for 213 with two balls to spare.

Kerr was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, finishing with 4-35 from 9.4 overs.

The second ODI is on Tuesday at the same venue.