Anti-mandate protests outside Parliament enters sixth day

The anti-mandate protest outside Parliament has entered its sixth day on Sunday and is expected to continue into next week.

The capital’s heavy downpours and strong winds did little to deter the protesters, who camped out on the grounds overnight.

Heavy rain is forecast to lash the capital through to Sunday afternoon, according to MetService.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place, with 100 to 180mm of rainfall expected to accumulate.

A strong wind watch has also been issued for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds until Sunday afternoon.

Former National Party member Matt King was among those who spoke at the protest on Saturday afternoon, saying "we will win this".

King plans to stick around for the next two days.

On Friday, a National spokesperson dismissed King’s actions, saying the party is “strongly pro-vaccination and does not support the actions or the anti-vaccination messages of those involved in Convoy 2022”.

"Everyone has a right to protest, but people shouldn’t be getting aggressive and violent, breaking rules or impinging on the freedoms of others."

Meanwhile, the Government responded on Saturday evening after Labour MP Terisa Ngobi had her office vandalised with anti-mandate messages.

"These acts of property damage and harassment are unlawful," a Government spokesperson said.

"The right to protest should always be protected but the damage and intimidation have gone too far.

"People have the choice not to get vaccinated from Covid-19, but they must respect the rights of those who do, who represent an overwhelming majority of New Zealand.

"As a Government, our focus remains on preparing for rising Omicron cases and getting more New Zealanders boosted to be as safe as possible."

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement on Friday that police will continue to monitor and contain protest activity at Parliament grounds.

"Police have identified a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication," he said.

"Misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue.”

"Some factions are actively promoting false advice about people’s rights and police powers, which is misleading and factually incorrect.

"For example, the use of a particular word or phrase by an individual will not impact the arrest of anyone involved in unlawful activity."