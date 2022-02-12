454 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ on Saturday

There are a record 454 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand on Saturday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

A person is tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

The cases are located in Northland (12), Auckland (294), Waikato (72), Bay of Plenty (23), Lakes (8), Hawke’s Bay (7), MidCentral (5), Taranaki (1), Wellington (5), Hutt Valley (12), Wairarapa (2) and Southern (13).

There are 27 people in hospital with the virus, of which 25 have active infections. None of the cases are in the high dependency or intensive care unit.

One of Saturday's cases is in South Canterbury, bringing the active case numbers in the region to two.

A location of interest linked to the positive case was added earlier on Saturday.

Anyone who was at Mackenzies Cafe, Bar & Grill, in Lake Tekapo, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Sunday, February 6 has been advised to self-isolate, and get tested immediately and on day five after exposure. They have also been urged to record their visit online or call Healthline so contact tracers can get in touch.

In addition, anyone in the Southern Canterbury region with cold or flu-like symptoms should also get tested, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, there were eight cases detected at the border.

There were 24,820 tests carried out over the last 24 hours. The rolling average of tests carried out over the last seven days is 19,296.

It comes after New Zealand on Friday administered its 10 millionth Covid-19 vaccine dose.

"This incredible milestone is a testament to the country’s commitment to vaccination as a safe and effective way to protect ourselves against Covid-19," the ministry said in a media release.

"A high rate of vaccination helped us minimise the most severe effects of Delta. With Omicron spreading around the country, getting vaccinated continues to be our best defence against Covid-19."

On Friday there were 446 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand.