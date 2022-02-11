Sir Peter Jackson is world’s highest-paid entertainer - Forbes

Source: 1News

Sir Peter Jackson, the Kiwi who made the Lord of the Rings movies, was named as the highest-paid entertainer in the world by Forbes magazine.

The 60-year-old pocketed a whopping $868 million, according to the 2022 edition of the list.

Much of those earnings came from the sale of his visual effects company, Weta Digital, to Unity Software. Jackson took home roughly $600 million of the business’ selling price of $1.6 billion.

It comes as the first images of the upcoming Amazon Lord of the Rings TV series, The Rings of Power, were revealed on Friday.

The eight-episode season was filmed in New Zealand. With an estimated budget of $1 billion, it was the most expensive TV production ever made.

Sir Peter Jackson (file photo). (Source: Getty)

The Rings Of Power will air its first trailer during Sunday’s Super Bowl in the US.

It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 2.

